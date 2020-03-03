'My heart pains': Suresh Gopi denounces dowry on Mazhavil Manorama show

Suresh Gopi is much-loved actor for his portrayal of some strong characters. While his iconic dialogues and appealing body language make him stand out among the stars of his generation, his frank opinions and strong takes on various social issues also make him a genuine star.

And the recent episode of Ningalkum Akaam Kodeeshwaran aired on Mazhavil Manorama is proof to the same. A contestant on the show narrated her bad experience from marital life and how badly she was treated by her husband and in-laws for the sake of dowry. In response, Suresh Gopi remained silent for a few minutes. After a while, in agony, Suresh Gopi is seen saying, “After hearing the story my heart pains thinking of parents who have girl child.”

He then further went on to say, “Certain decisions must be taken by the boy. Why can't a boy decide that he will marry without taking any dowry? As an eldest son from a family of four boys, I took such a decision years ago. I have two daughters and I am telling this to those who come for my daughter's hand: if they can't take such a decision, my daughters can live a life of their own.”

Applauding the contestant on the hot seat, Suresh Gopi applauded her will power in speaking up and participating in the show for the sake of her son. “We may not know what thoughts the other party have, but drinking and abusing women are too bad,” he said on the show.

“Moving ahead in life and not giving up despite such trials is also woman empowerment,” he concluded.