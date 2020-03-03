Neena Gupta opens her heart out, asks fans not to fall in love with married men

Actress Neena Gupta, who is a single mother to designer Masaba Gupta, has posted a video message on Instagram in which she shared how women falling for married men are forced to leave them when they refuse to separate from their wives.

Earlier too, Neena has openly talked about her failed relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards.

Sharing how we must have heard such stories, Neena says, “He told you that he doesn’t like his wife, they aren’t getting along for a long time. You fall in love with him, he is a married guy. Then you say ‘why don’t you separate’. But they say ‘no, no there are kids, I don’t feel like, let’s see what happens, maybe some day’. So you start meeting secretly and go on holidays, but he finds it tough as he has to lie about his plans. Then you say that you want to do a night stay as well and then you go to a hotel and spend the night. Then you want to spend more nights together and ultimately you want to marry him. You push him to divorce his wife but he says ‘wait for some time, I am working on it, it’s not so easy, there is property, there are bank accounts etc etc’. Now you are getting panicky, frustrated and you don’t know what to do. You eventually think about leaving him as you don’t want to get into so many complications. He says FO (f*** off) to you. Then what do you do?”

She ends the video with a message, “Do not get involved in all this, do not fall in love with a married man. I have done this before, I have suffered. That’s why I am telling my friends, you all, try not to do it.”

Neena and Vivian had a daughter together out of the wedlock, Masaba Gupta, who is now a leading fashion designer in India. Vivian married Miriam, while Neena went on to marry New Delhi-based Vivek Mehra, a chartered accountant and Partner with PwC India in a secret ceremony in the United States in July 2008.

On work front, Neena was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She played the mother of a gay man played by Jitendra Kumar in the film, which also stars her Badhaai Ho co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.