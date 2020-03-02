Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actor Lokesh paralysed after stroke

Tamil Actor Lokesh suffered a stroke that has paralysed his left leg and left hand. Reportedly, the actor is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

The news of Lokesh's medical condition has left everyone in shock.

Actor Trichy Saravanakumar alias TSK took to Facebook to update on Lokesh's condition and also requested people for funds for medical expenses. He wrote, "Pls help him to recover! Really sad to hear! Get well soon da thambi (sic)."

Lokesh got recognition by playing a memorable role in director Vignesh Shivan's Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Though he did not have any dialogues in the film, yet he managed to grab everyone's attention.

He is known for playing supportive roles in many Tamil films. He shot to fame with his Vine series Ada Dei along with his partner Gopi.

Apart from acting, the actor also hosted shows on television channels and was a radio jockey.