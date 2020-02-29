If there's a goodness in my life, I owe it to my mother: Kunchacko Boban

People born on February 29 have a birthday unlike any other. 2020 is a special year where leapers can celebrate on the actual anniversary of their birth. Actor Kunchacko Boban's mother is celebrating her birthday on this day, and he had shared a special wish for his mother as this day comes only in four years.

Making a collage photo of then and now, Kunchacko shared that his mother Molly is one of the strongest women. Calling her as the piller of strength, Kunchacko further mentioned that she has turned to be sixteen years younger. He also stated that if there's some goodness in his life, it all comes from his mother.

He wrote, “To one of the strongest women I have ever known in my life!!! She has braved the strongest of tempests in life... Stood firm and rooted in the most dire conditions.... Held up her values and virtues in the most trying situations.... And not many know what all she has gone through, behind her ever smiling face!

She has been the pillar of strength in our family, always keeping us bonded together. If I am even one percent of a good person in my life, I owe it to this woman. .......🎉HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMMA🎉..... And as this day comes only in four years,you turn to be sweet SIXTEEN years young😉 🤗Loads of love n kisses 😘

You deserve all the blessings and happiness in this world.” (sic.)

His father, Boban Kunchacko, was also an actor, director, and producer who was part of a few films produced by Udaya.