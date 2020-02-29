Andrea Jeremiah regrets doing Vada Chennai, says she is tired doing 'bedroom scenes'

The 2018 Dhanush-starrer Vada Chennai fetched rave reviews and was applauded for Vetrimaaran's making skills of movies with bod themes. But now, actress Andrea Jeremiah, who played the lead in the movie, claimed that she regrets doing Vada Chennai.

Andrea, who played the role of Chandra in the movie was seen indulging in some intimate scenes and now she wishes she hadn’t done those.

In a recent interview with a Tamil portal, Andrea revealed that doing Vada Chennai has affected her future. After Vada Chennai, Andrea Jeremiah lamented about how she's getting similar roles and is tired of doing 'bedroom scenes'. She further stated that acting in those kinds of scenes in Vada Chennai was a wrong decision.

She also added that if a role and her character is great, and the film happens to be good, she's even ready to cut down her remuneration with no intimate scenes involved.

Currently, Andrea Jeremiah is part of much anticipated movie Master starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Malavika Mohanan plays the other leading lady.

The actress has also signed four other Tamil films Kaa, Vattam, Maaligai and Aranmanai 3.