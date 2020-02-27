{{head.currentUpdate}}

Samvritha Sunil blessed with second baby boy

Actress Samvritha Akhil aka Samvrutha Sunil and her husband Akhil Jayarajan have welcomed their second child, and it’s a baby boy.

The newborn, named Rudra, was born on February 20, 2020, a day before Agastya’s fifth birthday.

Samvritha shared a post on Instagram with an adorable pic and her caption read, “Agastya turned 5 years old last week and he got the best birthday gift. A baby brother! RUDRA Born on 20-2-2020. #blessed #latestadditiontothefamily #brothersforalifetime #artbythefatheroftheboys!” If you’ve noticed the hashtags, the one ‘Art By The Father Of The Boys’ indicates that the picture shared by Samvritha is an art made by Akhil.

Akhil Jayarajan is an US-based engineer. Samvritha and Akhil tied the knot in November 2012, after which she took a break from films for about six years. In 2015, the adorable couple welcomed their first child, Agastya.

She made her debut in the year 2004 with the movie Rasikan, directed by Lal Jose. She was last seen in Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo in 2019 opposite to Biju Menon.

