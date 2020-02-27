Stay petition filed against Mohanlal's Marakkar, won't intervene says HC

Mufeeda Arafath Marakkar, a descendant of Kunjali Marakkar, approached the Kerala High Court on Wednesday seeking to stay the release of the Mohanlal's much awaited movie ‘Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham’.

Senior advocate M Ramesh Chander, counsel for the petitioner, submitted documents and reporting stating that the film will defame the members of his family. It also said that the film will spread hatred and will pose threat to law and order.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Thursday stated that it won't intervene in the film's release. Reportedly, censor board too claimed that no cuts are required and it won't get into unnecessary controversies.

The Priyadarshan directorial will narrate the tale of Kunjali Marakkar IV - a 16th-century naval chieftain of the Zamorin of Calicut. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is slated to hit the marquee on March 26, 2020.