Eventful day for Manju Warrier as actress arrives in same court after 5 years

Malayalam cinema stars Manju Warrier and Dileep decided to part ways in 2014 and filed for divorce. After completing their divorce formalities, the estranged couple Dileep and Manju Warrier appeared before a family court on January 31, 2015. And the 16 years of married life came to an end.

After getting divorce, just before entering the car, Dileep had told the waiting media that they will continue to be good friends. "After all she is the mother of our daughter," said Dileep then.

Now, after five years, Manju Warrier has arrived in the same court complex in Kaloor, Kochi. Manju Warrier arrived in the court to record her statement with regard to the conspiracy in the actress attack incident.

It was Manju Warrier who alleged that there had been a conspiracy in the actress attack incident. The hearing which began at 11 am on Thursday will be crucial one as she is one of the key witness in the case.

Reportedly, Manju was not interested to give a statement in the case in its initial phase. Later, ADGP B Sandhya recorded her statement at a private hotel at Kochi.

Apart from Manju, Siddique and Bindu Panicker have also arrived at court to record their statements as well. Geetu Mohan Das, Samyukta Varma and Sreekumar Menon will be coming in the next few days.

As per reports, the 650 page charge sheet has 14 accused and 385 witnesses in which 50 witnesses are from film field.