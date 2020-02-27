Would have been better if crane fell on me: Director Shankar on Indian 2 accident

An accident claiming the lives of three technicians on the sets of director Shankar's Indian 2 took place recently. Ever since the accident took place, director Shankar had maintained a stoic silence. The incident took place on February 19, and almost after a week, he has opened up about the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Shankar said that he feels that the crane should have crashed on him.

His tweet read, "It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families (sic)"

A crane was deployed on the Indian 2 set while shooting a fight sequence last week. Many heavy equipment including light thrusters were placed on the crane. Unfortunately, the crane crashed and fell on Sri Krishna (assistant director), Madhu (Art Assistant) and Chandran (production assistant), who dropped dead on the spot.

Going by the tweets, Kamal Haasan, Shankar, Kajal Aggarwal, stylist Amritha Ram and Seema Tabassum had a narrow escape from the accident as they were only a few meters away from the crash site.

While Kamal Haasan announced Rs 1 crore compensation, producer Subaskaran offered Rs 2 crore and also promised to take care of all the medical expenses.

Kamal Haasan, wrote a letter to Subaskaran, asking him about the safety measures on Indian 2 set, which would provide confidence for him and the entire team before resuming the film's shooting.