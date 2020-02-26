{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Dulquer Salmaan spotted in new avatar after wrapping Kurup

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

dulquer-salmaan-1
SHARE

After months of shooting in multiple schedules across various locations in different get-ups, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup has finally been wrapped.

dulquer-salmaan-2

And a day after the movie was wrapped, Dulquer Salmaan appeared for the promotion shoot of his upcoming movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. And the actor surprised everyone with yet another look.

Though he was spotted wearing simple casuals, it was his haircut and clean shaven face that grabbed attention.

View this post on Instagram

Dulquer 😍 @dqsalmaan ❤️ . . . . . . . . . . @dq_dulquerism_dq @dq_nte_kottayam @dq_the_prince_ofmollywood @dq_nte_kannur @dqmarannamass @dqsalmaan @dq_fans_k147_ @dqtheking @dq_salman_saying @dulquerism. #kunjikka #dulquer #dq #dulquersalmaan #nivinpauly #mamooty #mamookka #nikhilavimal #tovino #asifali #kunjikka #dq #dulquer #mammootty #mamookka #nivinpauly #nikhilavimal #asifali #fahadfazil #tovino #dulquersalmaan #dubsmash #dulquer #dq #kunjikka @dq_dulquerism_da @dq_nte_kannur @dqmarannamass @dulquerism.tn @kl_37_dulquerism @_dulquerism_ @trolldcompany @dq_maranna_mass @kunjikka_fanspower @kunjikkayude_chaverpada @kunjikka_fanzz official @dq_fanzz @world of kunjika@dq_the prince of mollywood @dulquerism_online @dq_salman_saying @dq_ithihasam @dqfansofficial @dqsalmaan 143 @-girls dq_fc @dq_fans_ponnani @dq_nte_kottayam @dqfc_ottapalam @dqtheking@dq nte 257_piller @dqnte_second_show @d_q_world @rowdies_from_kerala @dsoe_official #cinemasamayam #jomon @sreenathbhasi #sreenathbhasi @asifali @tovinothomas @die_hard_fan_of_lalettan @mammootty @dsoe_official @dqfanspower @dulquer_loverz @dq_nation_ @dulquer.fc @dulquerizm_pkd @dqsalmaan1_ @dq_mania @___dulquerism___ #dulqersalman #kunjikka😘 #kunjikka😎😎 #kunjikka4u #kunjikkaaa #dqlovers #dqlove #dqsalmaan

A post shared by Dq_adictzz❤️{🔥2.4k🔥} (@dq_adictzz) on

On workfront, Dulquer was last seen in Varane Avashyamund and his next Kurup is being produced by his Wayfarer Films.

View this post on Instagram

Follow @dq_the.prince.of.kerala ⏩Turn on Post Notifications 📣 to Get updates Faster💥 ⏩Share , Like , Comment 😘😘 ⏩TaG me in Your Post 🙌🙌 ⏩Follow @dq_the.prince.of.kerala 💗💗 ⏩Any queries DM ✌ ________________________ _______________________ . . . . #thezoyafactor #dulquersalmaan #dq #sonamkapoor #kareenakapoor #dulqersalman #dulquer #kunjikka #dulquerism #dqjinn #kurup #kurupmovie #kannumkannumkollaiyadithaal #oruyamandanpremakadha #charlie #kerala #keralaattraction #keralavibes #kochi #godsowncountry #keralaphotography #keralamodel #bollywood #actor #indiancinema #cinematography #dulquersalmannfans #dqforever #sugumarakurupp #dq_fan_girl

A post shared by official fans a©©ount{100k}® (@dq_the.prince.of.kerala) on

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Tamil romantic drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which marks the directorial debut of Desingh Periyasamy will be releasing on February 28. The film which is under making for a long time was launched in 2018 and was supposed to be Dulquer's 25th film in his career.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES