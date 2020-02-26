Dulquer Salmaan spotted in new avatar after wrapping Kurup

After months of shooting in multiple schedules across various locations in different get-ups, Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup has finally been wrapped.

And a day after the movie was wrapped, Dulquer Salmaan appeared for the promotion shoot of his upcoming movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. And the actor surprised everyone with yet another look.

Though he was spotted wearing simple casuals, it was his haircut and clean shaven face that grabbed attention.

On workfront, Dulquer was last seen in Varane Avashyamund and his next Kurup is being produced by his Wayfarer Films.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming Tamil romantic drama Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which marks the directorial debut of Desingh Periyasamy will be releasing on February 28. The film which is under making for a long time was launched in 2018 and was supposed to be Dulquer's 25th film in his career.