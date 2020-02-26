Dennis Joseph to script Omar Lulu's next

Veteran writer Dennis Joseph will be scripting a film that will be directed by Omar Lulu.

Earlier, Omar had announced that he would be making a film with the Malayalam megastar Mammootty. Though there are no updates about it till now, reports are rife that Dennis is scripting the Mammootty-starrer. No official confirmation has been made on the same.

Mammootty has acted in several popular films, penned by Dennis, like Nirakoottu, New Delhi, Kottayam Kunjachan, Thaskara Veeran, Oliyambukal and Nair Saab.

Dennis Joseph last penned the film Geethanjali, which had Mohanlal in the lead. If the project materialises, it will be after a gap of seven years that Dennis will be penning a script.

Omar Lulu had last helmed the movie Dhamaka which had Arun, Mukesh, Urvashi and Nikki Galrani in the lead.