Bigg Boss fame Pavan Gino Thomas to make his acting debut

Pavan Gino Thomas, a model, got his break though the reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2.

But due to his health issues Pavan had to make an exit from the show. He was just for 12 days in the show.

Though his exit was quite a disappointment for fans, recently the youngster shared a piece of good news for his followers. He is making his acting debut in films through the Malayalam movie Prison.

Pavan himself shared the news on his social networking page saying he is delighted to make his entry into the industry.

A first look poster of the movie was also released. Touted to be a thriller, Prison is directed and scripted by Jinu Xavier. 

