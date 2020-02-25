Actress Veena's husband posts an emotional note after cyber attack

Actress Veena Nair is currently part of a reality show and being part of the show, her family is facing cyber attack.

Veena Nair's husband RJ Aman took to Veena’s social networking page and penned a lengthy note for her fans. Aman began the note by introducing himself as Veena's Kannettan who manages Veena’s social media page in her absence.

He stated that two weeks ago, he was broken down because of the the insensitive and bad comments passed on by some of the netizens. He had shared a post requesting to vote for Veena in the reality show. He stated that apart from attacking Veena and her husband, what hurt more was the cyberbullies even did not spare their three-year-old child from verbal abuse. In his long post, he also mentioned that he was shocked on the negative comments showered on to the little child.

However, Aman also highlighted that Veena is taking part in a game show and the public should not evaluate her real character based on that show.

He also thanked audience for supporting Veena and requested all to continue their support and love for her.