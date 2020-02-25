Shanthi Krishna gets a stylish makeover

Shanthi Krishna is no more the same village belle we have seen in films. Actress Gayathri Arun shared a pic of the veteran actress that has left fans in surprise.

The duo were seen in stylish get ups donning shades. Gayathri, sharing the pic captioned, "when your co star is a fun lover".

Both Gayathri and Shanthi Krishna were shooting for a TV ad and it was on the sets of the ad that the pic was taken.

Well, it has indeed grabbed attention of many and looks like 56-year old can pull of any role with ease. She was last in the movie Ulta which had Anusree, Prayaga and Gokul Suresh in the lead.