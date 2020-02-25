Shah Rukh Khan poses with Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

The film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa continues to remain one of Shah Rukh Khan's best performances till date.

As Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa clocks 26 years, a viral picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitrakrishnamoorti is giving all fans major nostagia bytes.

The picture also features Suchitra and Shekhar Kapur's teenaged daughter, Kaveri Kapur.

I've done v few movies in my long life.Blessed to have been a part of this one- I was in d right place right time & so many yrs later ppl still know me as #Aana😊 #26YearsOfKabhiHaanKabhiNaa 🙏 ❤️ @iamsrk @TheFarahKhan @AshGowariker #deepaktijori #jatinlalit Miss u #KundanShah — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) February 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Suchitra Krishnamoorti took to her Twitter page to pen some heartfelt words on the completion of 26 years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was directed by Kundan Shah. When the latter passed away in 2007, King Khan reminisced of his fond memories with the director and shared, "It is one of the greatest losses of my life. I was 25 when I came to Mumbai, I have stayed in Kundan's house, I have been fed by his family and taken care of by them. I am who I am not just because I have learnt from him, but because I have got so much from perhaps one of the greatest directors of our time in the Hindi TV and film industry."