Shaalin Zoya's short Ruhaani sans dialogues, offers sublime story telling

The language of film is a visual one certain films simply aim to give an insight into stories. The films may inspire you to create your own stories around moving pictures, without relying on dialogue to inform the audience.

Actress Shalin Zoya's latest short film titled Ruhaani belongs to that category and proves that you don't always need dialogue to tell your stories.

Directed by Shalin herself, the short revolves around the protagonist Ruhaani and questions her existence. The interesting concept and way of narration makes it an engaging watch.

Noor Asakir has helmed the cinematography while Dawn Vincent's music notes slip into the mood of the short. Ajmal Haneef has been in charge of VFX and editing.