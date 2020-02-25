Actress Rekha lifts the veil over lip-lock with Kamal Haasan in 'Punnagai Mannan'

Veteran actress Rekha's shocking revelation on director Balachander has sent a wave of shock and agony for netizens. In an interview, Rekha was talking about her days when she was Kamal Haasan's heroine in 1986 film Punnagai Mannan.

There was a scene where Kamal Haasan had to kiss Rekha just before the characters were about to suicide. Rekha, in the interview, said that Balachander planned the lip lock without taking her consent. Balachander had not told her regarding the kissing scene before the shoot and when she was told, a hesitant Rekha asked if it was fine. Balachander, in response, told Rekha that it was normal. “There is no vulgarity in it and we need to show the love and bonding the characters share,” Balachander had said.

WTF!



This would have made the headlines if it happened in Hollywood. This is proper 'sexual harassment at the workplace'. Worst is, they've even planned it.



But since it's Kamal saaaaar and Balachandar saaaaar, it should be fine I guess. pic.twitter.com/alPAC7eXJy — Sangeeth (@Sangeethoffcl) February 23, 2020

Rekha was only 16 at the time of the shoot and had just completed her Class 10.

At least this lady had courage to exposed " what happend!

Can guess how these famous Driector and hero treat others!!

The dark side of the cine world!!! — G.Sundararajah (@SundararajahG) February 23, 2020 🤦🏻‍♂️



I say this as his fan, if this is true @ikamalhaasan should unequivocally apologise to her publicly.



The reaction of the interviewer shows how normalised sexual harassment is in our society. They are talking about it in a matter of fact manner. — Rorschach (@rorschachmann) February 23, 2020

Though she has been recollecting the past happily, Twitteratis are stating that its yet another form for sexual harassment. Many even questioned both Kamal Haasan and the legendary director for taking her consent for granted.

Earlier, in yet another interview too, Rekha stated that before the shooting of the scene she was not told of the lip lock scene. During the shooting, Kamal Haasan suddenly grabbed her and kissed on her lips. After the shoot, Rekha protested regarding that and asked to remove the scene. But the crew went ahead and kept the scene in the film.

The film ran in theaters for 25 weeks and was later dubbed into Telugu as Dance Master and into Hindi as Chacha Charlie in 1996.

