Rashmika Mandanna's recent photoshoot gets a Vadivelu version from fan!

Rashmika Mandanna did her first film at the age of 19 and by 23 she was one of the most sought after actress in the South Indian film industry. The actress is quite active on her social media accounts and updates everything to her fans.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot and it has grabbed the right attention. After impressing everyone with her quirky poses, a fan compared her shoot with Vadivelu. In fact, the fan created a hilarious Vadivelu version of Rashmika Mandanna's recent photoshoot and it has now gone viral.

And interestingly, the photoshoot has close resemblance to Vadivelu's mannersims from various flicks.

Meanwhile, on work front, Rashmika was last seen in Bheeshma opposite Nithiin. The actress is also gearing up for her first film in Tamil titled Sultan with Karthi.