Nithiin to star in Telugu remake of Andhadhun

Actor Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana's National Award-winning role in the Telugu remake of the 20178 hit, Andhadhun.

The yet-untitled Telugu project will be directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and produced by N. Sudhakar Reddy. Filming begins in June.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: "#AndhaDhun #Telugu remake launched in #Hyderabad today... #Nithiin will reprise the role #AyushmannKhurrana had portrayed in #Hindi version... Not titled yet... Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi... Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy... Filming begins June 2020."

#AndhaDhun #Telugu remake launched in #Hyderabad today... #Nithiin will reprise the role #AyushmannKhurrana had portrayed in #Hindi version... Not titled yet... Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi... Produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy... Filming begins June 2020. pic.twitter.com/yyiSIXiJMR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 24, 2020

Nithiin is best known for his roles in films such as Srinivasa Kalyanam and Chal Mohan Ranga.

Andhadhun, a black comedy crime thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, has Ayushmann playing of a piano player who pretends to be blind and whose life is thrown in a tizzy when he becomes witness to the murder of a former film actor by his wife and her lover. The Bollywood version also stars Tabu and Radhika Apte.

Other cast and crew details of the Telugu remake are awaited.