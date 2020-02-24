Shamna Kasim joins Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay, is getting bigger and bigger.

Now, the latest announcement is that Shamna Kasim, also known as Poorna has joined the cast. Taking to Twitter, she expressed her joy of working in the project.

Thalaivi, based on the life and times of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa sees Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut play the titular role. While Arvind Swamy plays MGR, Jayalalithaa’s mentor, Priyamani plays her close aide, VK Sasikala.

While the cinematography will be handled by Vishal Vittal, music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar with the project being co-written by writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, who threw his weight behind Manikarnika.

Bankrolled by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the project is simultaneously releasing in Tamil and Hindi.

The much anticipated movie will hit the screens on June 26.