Prithviraj & Indrajith's special family pic is winning the Internet

Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up for the shoot of Aadujeevitham and before he was to leave for the big project, he made sure to spend some quality time with his family.

Prithviraj along with wife Supriya and daughter Alankrita visited his brother and actor Indrajith and his family. It seemed to be a time of bonding for the family as each of them shared candid pics on their social media accounts.

While Supriya, Indrajith and Poornima shared the pic of the 'family fun night', Prithviraj shared the video of first original of Indrajith's daughter Prarthana's singing.

When fans asked where Prithvi's daughter was, Supriya commented by saying that she was sleeping while the pic was taken.

Prarthana too shared a pic with Prithvi and captioned it, 'With my Jason Momo'.

In yet another pic, Indrajith's daughter and Prithvi's daughter was seen together trying their hands at a piano.

Indeed an adorable family!

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is currently on a high with the consecutive box office successes of movies including Ayyapanum Koshyum and Driving License.

Indrajith is currently has Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup and Aha which has him in the lead role.