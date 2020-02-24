Dulquer's maiden production Varane Avashyamund crosses Rs 25 crore

Varane Avashyamund, the recently released multi-starrer which marked the production debut of Dulquer Salmaan, has been fetching positive responses.

The maiden production venture of Dulquer Salmaan has delivered an above-average performance at the Kerala box office.

According to latest update, within three weeks of its release, the makers of the movie have officially announced that the film has crossed Rs 25 crore mark from its worldwide collections and Dulquer is said to be quite thrilled with the success as the movie has already earned the superhit status.

The movie, which is directed by Anoop Sathyan, marked the comeback of National award-winning actors Suresh Gopi and Shobana to Malayalam cinema after a long gap.

As a feel good family entertainer, Varane Avashyamund have managed to please majority of the theatre-growing crowd including family and youth.