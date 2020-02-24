Anushka Shetty breaks silence on reports of dating a cricketer

South star Anushka Shetty is dating an Indian cricketer, claimed many reports recently. Though the name of the cricketer wasn't disclosed, it was rumoured that the North Indian guy is likely to enter marital bliss with Anushka soon.

Ever since the news broke, fans of Anushka have been trying to figure out the cricketer who stole Anushka's heart.

Now, the Baahubali actor has finally broken her silence on the dating rumours.

As per reports in Tamil daily, Anushka stated that once people said she has fallen in love then the reports of her silent marriage came up. She also slammed the reports of her dating a cricketer and asked people to check before talking about it.

Anushka further added that the rumours of her marriage and love will keep on coming and many a times, she was married off by such reports. The actress then concluded by saying that she has left the decision of her marriage to her parents.

On the work front, Anushka's latest flick is Nishabdham which also stars R Madhavan.