On Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary, Janhvi Kapoor pens emotional note

On the second death anniversary of late veteran star Sridevi, her actress-daughter Janhvi Kapoor said that she misses her mother everyday.

Janhvi on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a black and white photograph of herself along with Sridevi. In the image, Sridevi is seen giving a hug to Janhvi, who is lying down on a sofa. The two can be seen smiling towards the camera.

"Miss you everyday," Janhvi captioned the image, which currently has over 5,48,206 likes.

Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.

The Chandni star was in Dubai for a family wedding.

Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film Thunaivan. She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

For her great contribution to the country's art and cinema, she was honoured with the National Award and Padma Shri.