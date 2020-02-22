Dileep's pic with little Mahalakshmi is adorable

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, one of the most-popular star couple of Malayalam cinema were blessed with a baby girl in 2018. And since then, fans were always curious to see the father-daughter pics.

Now, a pic of Dileep along with daughter Mahalakshmi is breaking the Internet.

Dileep is seen holding the little one and the pic is too endearing.

The couple had introduced their daughter Mahalakshmi to the world on her first birthday, through social media.

Dileep married Kavya Madhavan, his co-star of several popular movies on November 25, 2016, in a hush-hush ceremony held on Kochi.

On workfront, Dileep will be next seen in the upcoming Nadhirshah project Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan. The actor, who essays the titular character Keshu will be seen playing a 60-year-old man.