{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Dileep's pic with little Mahalakshmi is adorable

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

dileep-mahalakshmi
SHARE

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan, one of the most-popular star couple of Malayalam cinema were blessed with a baby girl in 2018. And since then, fans were always curious to see the father-daughter pics.

Now, a pic of Dileep along with daughter Mahalakshmi is breaking the Internet.

Dileep is seen holding the little one and the pic is too endearing.

The couple had introduced their daughter Mahalakshmi to the world on her first birthday, through social media.

Dileep married Kavya Madhavan, his co-star of several popular movies on November 25, 2016, in a hush-hush ceremony held on Kochi.

On workfront, Dileep will be next seen in the upcoming Nadhirshah project Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan. The actor, who essays the titular character Keshu will be seen playing a 60-year-old man.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES