{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra welcome their second child Samisha

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

shilpa-shetty-family
SHARE

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child -- a daughter through surrogacy.

They have named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

A thrilled Shilpa said that Samisha was born on February 15 and tagged her little angel as "Junior SSK".

"Samisha Shetty Kundra... Born :15th February 2020 ... Junior SSK in the house.... ''Sa'' in Sanskrit is ''to have'' and ''Misha'' is Russian stands for ''someone like God''...

View this post on Instagram

|| Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, 🧿𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚🧿 Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house😇 ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra🧿 #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on

"You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family," Shilpa wrote alongside a glimpse Samisha on social media.

The couple has a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, born in May 2012.

Filmmaker Farah Khan revealed in the comments section that she knew all along and was dying to tell. She wrote: "Thank god. Couldn't hold the secret much longer. Bless, bless and bless."

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES