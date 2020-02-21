Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra welcome their second child Samisha

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child -- a daughter through surrogacy.

They have named her Samisha Shetty Kundra.

A thrilled Shilpa said that Samisha was born on February 15 and tagged her little angel as "Junior SSK".

"Samisha Shetty Kundra... Born :15th February 2020 ... Junior SSK in the house.... ''Sa'' in Sanskrit is ''to have'' and ''Misha'' is Russian stands for ''someone like God''...

"You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family," Shilpa wrote alongside a glimpse Samisha on social media.

The couple has a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, born in May 2012.

Filmmaker Farah Khan revealed in the comments section that she knew all along and was dying to tell. She wrote: "Thank god. Couldn't hold the secret much longer. Bless, bless and bless."

