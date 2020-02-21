Priya Varrier, Roshan arrive in style for Kuku's wedding

Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan became overnight sensation after they winked their way into everyone’s hearts with Oru Adaar Love. Each time they appear together for events and functions, fans love them for the warm bond they share with each other.

The duo were once again spotted together at the wedding of actor-dancer Suhaid Kukku. Priya and Roshan complemented each other in black attires and looked stunning together.

Meanwhile, Kukku got married to Deepa in a garnd ceremony which was followed by a reception. The function also saw few celebs including GP, Saniya Iyappan, D4 Dance family and others.

Kukku got his big break though Mazhavil Manorama's dance show D4 Dance and was also seen in a couple of movies.