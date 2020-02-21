Prithviraj shares pre-marriage romance pic of Mallika and Sukumaran

Prithviraj's father Sukumaran and mother Mallika were one of the sought after stars of Malayalam cinema. The duo fell in love and later got hitched.

And recently, Prithviraj shared a pic on his social media page taken years back, even before his parents tied the knot.

The photo have the duo sitting at a shooting location of a movie and having a light-hearted chat. And his caption was all the more interesting. He mentioned that that men in his family always had to woo the women.

Prithviraj wrote, “The men have always had to woo the women in our family! Achan n Amma’s pre-marriage romance! Have to say..my old man was quite the looker @sukumaranmallika you’re still gorgeous .”

Looks like the family is quite active on social media. Recently, Mallika Sukumaran was in the spotlight for a humorous comment on her daughter-in-law Poornima Indrajith's post! Poornima, wife of Sukumari's elder son Indrajith, shared a photo of her kissing her daughter and Mallika jokingly commented by saying that she too would like to kiss her baby sons.

On workfront, Prithviraj was last seen as an actor in Ayyappanum Koshiyum.