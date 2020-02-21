Mammootty's One teaser is about having an ideal government

The official teaser of One, starring Mammootty in the lead was released online.

Directed by Santhosh Viswanath, the teaser opens with Mahathma Gandhi's speech and soon introduces Mammootty as Kadakkal Chandran, as Chief Minister of Kerala.

The video then ends with Kadakkal Chandran's speech describing the actual purpose of an ideal government.

Touted to be a political thriller, One is penned by the National award-winning writer duo Bobby-Sanjay. Interestingly, major portions of the Mammootty project has been shot inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly old complex.

One is slated to hit the theatres by the first week of April as Vishu release.