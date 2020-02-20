Watch | Sowbhagya Venkitesh's wedding eve celebrations

It was just the beginning of two days long celebration for Sowbhagya Venkitesh and Arjun as the as Tik Tok star and dancer are set to get hitched.

A wedding eve party was held at Hotel Krishna Inn, Guruvayoor and families of the to be bride and groom were seen celebrating the big day ahead.

The duo will get married on Thursday at Guruvayoor and many are expected to grace the ceremony.

For the wedding eve, Sowbhagya was seen in a maroon traditional saree and Arjun matched her in a maroon outfit.

A few celebs including Manju Pillai was spotted for the celebrations.

Sowbhagya has been dating Arjun Somashekhar for a long time. Arjun is no stranger to her fans as well. Arjun is seen in many of Soubhagya's videos acting along with her, of late. Arjun was a part of Thara Kalyan's dance school and also a tattoo artist.