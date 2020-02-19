Veyilmarangal trailer is intense with Indrans

The trailer of critically acclaimed Malayalam film Veyil Marangal was released online recently.

The trailer opens with a tribute to cinematographer MJ Radhakrishnan and shows us a glimpse of a Dalit family. After an incident, the family moves from Kerala to Himachal Pradesh with regard to caste issues.

Indrans plays the protagonist in the film while Prakash Bare too has an important role. The trailer is intense and so is actor Indrans with his suble performance.

The technical crew of Veyil Marangal includes Bijibal for music, and Davis Manuel for editing.

Directed by Dr Bijukumar Damodaran, the film had won a lot of appreciation at the Shanghai Film Festival last year, when it won the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on February 28.