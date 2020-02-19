{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Sowbhagya Venkitesh and Arjun have a dreamy mehendi ceremony

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

sowbhagya-venkitesh-arjun
SHARE

Internet sensation Sowbhagya Venkitesh and Arjun Somasekhar will tie the knot on Thursday. Ever since they announced their relationship and wedding, there's no stopping the two with the ongoing customs and traditions of the holy matrimony.

The duo recently had a close-knit engagement function with just the family members and as they are getting ready for the big day, a mehendi ceremony was also held on Tuesday night.

Decked in a yellow saree and red blouse, Sowbhagya matched it up with her beau Arjun, who wore yellow kurta. They look like a match made in heaven.

View this post on Instagram

Amama dancing at haldi function 😍 she is excited

A post shared by Sowbhagya Venkitesh (@sowbhagyavenkitesh) on

The wedding will be held on February 19 and 20 as per Tamil Brahmin customs at Guruvayoor Sri Krishna temple.

View this post on Instagram

Squad

A post shared by Sowbhagya Venkitesh (@sowbhagyavenkitesh) on

Tik Tok - Dubsmash sensation Sowbhagya Venkatesh is the daughter of veteran actress and dancer Thara Kalyan and grand daughter of Subbalakshmi. Sowbhagya's father Rajaram passed away three years ago due to multiple organ failure.

View this post on Instagram

@jinju_deziners 📸

A post shared by Sowbhagya Venkitesh (@sowbhagyavenkitesh) on

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES