Sowbhagya Venkitesh and Arjun have a dreamy mehendi ceremony

Internet sensation Sowbhagya Venkitesh and Arjun Somasekhar will tie the knot on Thursday. Ever since they announced their relationship and wedding, there's no stopping the two with the ongoing customs and traditions of the holy matrimony.

The duo recently had a close-knit engagement function with just the family members and as they are getting ready for the big day, a mehendi ceremony was also held on Tuesday night.

Decked in a yellow saree and red blouse, Sowbhagya matched it up with her beau Arjun, who wore yellow kurta. They look like a match made in heaven.

The wedding will be held on February 19 and 20 as per Tamil Brahmin customs at Guruvayoor Sri Krishna temple.

Tik Tok - Dubsmash sensation Sowbhagya Venkatesh is the daughter of veteran actress and dancer Thara Kalyan and grand daughter of Subbalakshmi. Sowbhagya's father Rajaram passed away three years ago due to multiple organ failure.