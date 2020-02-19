Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone amaze as Mr and Mrs Kapil Dev

The makers of '83 have released the first look of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Mr and Mrs Kapil Dev on Wednesday. And, if the photo is anything to go by, both Deepika and Ranveer has nailed the look as Romi Bhatia and Kapil Dev.

Deepika can be seen sporting a short hairdo and the duo have amazed us with the looks.

Deepika Padukone wrote, "To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own".

“To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...” #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/JHTjQE8KC3 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) February 19, 2020

Ranveer Singh also shared Deepika Padukone's first look as Romi Dev and wrote, " The Wind beneath my Wings The Heart of the Hurricane".

Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 will reunite Deepika and Ranveer onscreen after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, where Deepika will be seen playing Ranveer aka Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.

The film will chronicle India's win under Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. '83, which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saaqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva and Chirag Patil, is slated for 10 April, 2020 release.