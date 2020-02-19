Manju Warrier's brother Madhu Warrier is making his directorial debut with the film Lalitham Sundaram. The movie was officially launched at a pooja ceremony on Wednesday at Mount Bungalow, Vandiperiyar.

The film has Manju as the female lead and Biju Menon as the male lead. Apart from Manju, actress Zarina Wahab was also seen at the launch event.

Manju was seen hugging her brother and she also shared a few pics from the event and wished him luck.

It was recently that the title announcement was made by Mohanlal and Mammootty on their respective social media handles. It’s been over 20 years since Manju and Biju were seen in the same film. They have previously acted together in Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu and Pranayavarnangal.

Dileesh Pothan, Raghunath Paleri, Deepti Sati are the other major casts.

The project, scripted by Pramod Mohan, is backed jointly by Manju’s production house Manju Warrier Productions and Century Films.

P Sukumar will handle the camera with Lijo Paul in charge of editing duties. Bijibal will compose the tunes to the lyrics by Harinarayanan.