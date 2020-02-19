Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, Sreenath Bhasi impress in 'Kappela' trailer

The trailer of Kappela movie has been released online and the young team has grabbed wide attention.

The one-minute long video features Anna Ben romancing Roshan Mathew and we get to see Sreenath Bhasi as someone who is set to fight with Roshan. Though we are not sure if Sreenath Bhasi's character has any links with Anna Ben's, the story typically revolves around the trio.

Kappela marks the maiden directorial venture of actor Muhammad Musthafa, who is best known for his performance in Paleri Manikyam. As he has received a special mention for his acting in Ain at the National Film Award, his entry into filmmaking is being much anticipated by movie lovers.

Nikhil Vahid and Sudhas have jointly penned the screenplay along with the director. Jimshi Khalid has cranked the lens and Sushin Shyam is in charge of the music department.

The movie is produced by Vishnu Venu, under the banner of Kadhas Untold.