Mumbai dance group V Unbeatable wins AGT: Champions Season 2

The dance group V Unbeatable, from Mumbai were declared as winners at America's Got Talent: The Champions Season 2. The group comprises of 29 dancers from Mumbai, most of whom reside in the city's slum.

The show's judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Alesha Dixon, and Howie Mandel gave a standing ovation to the group right after they were declared as winners.

In 2019, they had appeared on America's Got Talent. And they were sent home after they secured fourth position in the competition.

The group had danced on Rajinikanth's Marana Mass and Ranveer Singh's Tattad Tattad songs.

The members of V Unbeatable are over the moon. “Thank you so much. This means the world to us,” said one of them on stage.

For the final act, V Unbeatable faced stiff competition from Transcend, Angelina Jordan, The Silhouettes, Tyler Butler–Figueroa, Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, Alexa Lauenburger, Hans, and Boogie Storm.