{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Trance trailer to be out today

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

trance-movie
SHARE

After impressive posters and songs, the trailer of much awaited movie Trance will be released on Tuesday. Fahadh and the makers had shared a poster of the movie saying that the trailer will be out soon.

The trailer will be released on the Youtube channel Muzik247.

Trance, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer directed by Anwar Rasheed is one of the most anticipated projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020.

Recently, when the release date of Trance was postponed, movie buffs and fans were of the view that trailer won't be released. And the release announcement has in fact made fans happy.

The movie is now slated to hit the theatres on February 20, Thursday.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the star couple is sharing the screen in Trance for the first time after they tied the knot. Fahadh is appearing in the role of Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker in the movie, which features Nazriya as Esther Lopez.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES