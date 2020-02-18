Trance trailer to be out today

After impressive posters and songs, the trailer of much awaited movie Trance will be released on Tuesday. Fahadh and the makers had shared a poster of the movie saying that the trailer will be out soon.

The trailer will be released on the Youtube channel Muzik247.

Trance, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer directed by Anwar Rasheed is one of the most anticipated projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020.

Recently, when the release date of Trance was postponed, movie buffs and fans were of the view that trailer won't be released. And the release announcement has in fact made fans happy.

The movie is now slated to hit the theatres on February 20, Thursday.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the star couple is sharing the screen in Trance for the first time after they tied the knot. Fahadh is appearing in the role of Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker in the movie, which features Nazriya as Esther Lopez.