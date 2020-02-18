Rashmika Mandanna has the cutest wishes for birthday girl Anupama Parameswaran

Anupama Parameswaran has turned 24-year-old on Tuesday and wishes are pouring in as she turned a year older.

Actress Rashmika Mandanna wished Anupama and it was indeed a delight to see both actresses sharing a warm conversation. Rashmika took to Twitter and shared a collage pic of Anuapma.

Happy birthday anu,,♥ how’s the surprissssseeee🐒✨✨ hehehe...

Party hard darling.!♥ Have a great one ahead 😁...

Here it is CDP and tag for all Anupama fan's 🤗✨#HappyBirthdayAnupama pic.twitter.com/VLLLEQInZC — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 17, 2020

She captioned, “Happy birthday anu, how’s the surprissssseeee.. hehehe... Party hard darling.! Have a great one ahead.”

And well, fans of the diva have made it a point to wish Anupama in the best way.

Thanks a lot babyyyyyy ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ lots of love 😘 thanks to all my fans too 💋💎 https://t.co/SToD1q8VTq — Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) February 17, 2020

Anupama made her debut in the Malayalam film industry with the movie Premam that also featured Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi and Madonna Sebastian in the lead.

She shot to fame with the character and soon she started to get offers from other industries as well. A year later Anupama made her debut in Tollywood and in the same year she entered in Kollywood as well.

It was in 2019 that she also set her foot in Kannada industry as well.

As next, Anupama will be seen in Maniyarayile Ashokan in which she will be seen opposite to Jacob Gregory. Interestingly, she has also assisted the film which is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the banner of Wayfarer films and directed by debutant Shamzu Zayba.