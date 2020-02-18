{{head.currentUpdate}}

Anna Ben keeps it stylish for her latest photoshoot

anna-ben-photoshoot
Anna Ben is gearing up for next Kappela after tasting back to back success with Kumabalangi Nights and Helen. In a latest photoshoot with JFW, the actor looked stunning in the different costumes.

In one she is seen donning the off-shoulder dress. In another she was seen wearing a denim dress wherein for the third look she rocked a simple lace dress. From sunkissed to shedding her curls, Anna Ben makes a style statement with the shoot.

Meanwhile, on workfront, Anna will be seen romancing Roshan Mathew in Kappela, which marks the directorial debut of actor Muhammed Musthafa.

The film is expected to reach theatres by the end of this month. 

