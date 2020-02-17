{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Taapsee called 'Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana', gives back a cool reply

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

taapsee
SHARE

Actress Taapsee Pannu is thrilled about sharing the Best Actress (Critics) Filmfare Award 2020 with her Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar. But it's her witty reply to the "Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana" comment that's winning hearts.

After her victory on Saturday night, producer Tanuj Garg wrote: "Congrats to the powerhouse @taapsee, humaare #Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana. #SaandKiAankh #bestactress."

Taapsee replied to him saying: "What about calling me bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu."

Garg continued the conversation and wrote: "Woh toh ho hi! Inimitable, singular, distinctive!"

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh joined in and called her: "authoritarian."

Calling it "Correct", she asked Ghosh: "That reminds me, did u start writing the script or no ?!! So sust yaar."

Netizens are also lauding her win and "befitting reply" to the producer.

One wrote: "Slayyyyyyyeeedd! What a befitting reply! Smashed the misogyny out of a sexist producer. Internet gone crazy! Taapsee is a staaaaaaaa!"

Another wrote: "Bollywood ki pehli befitting reply wali actress."

A third tweet said: "Good one Tapsee! Pull down these patriarchy stupids."

Bhumi, on the other hand, tweeted: "My dearest @taapsee, From day 1 of reading to this moment, we have been arm in arm. Thank you for being the best Prakashi to my Chandro. To our undying sisterhood my bebe #BebeAndJiji forever."

To which, Taapsee replied: "Hand in hand coz the goal is too big n too far away."

"Saand Ki Aankh" is based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar.

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES