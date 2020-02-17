Kunchacko Boban's next with Jis Joy titled 'Mohan Kumar Fans'

Kunchacko Boban and Jis Joy are teaming up for a film and the movie has been titled as 'Mohan Kumar Fans'.

Earlier, there were reports that the movie was titled Mikacha Nadan Mohankumar but now Kunchacko Boban himself officially announced the title of the movie.

Bobby and Sanjay have penned the script for the movie.

The film marks Kunchacko Boban's first collaboration with Jis Joy and his fourth with Bobby-Sanjay and it is said that the actor will be seen as a singer in the movie.

The two female leads are being played by newcomers.

Siddique, Sreenivasan, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt, Ramesh Pisharody, and Basil Joseph are among other cast.

Prince Joy is doing the music, Bahul Ramesh is the cinematographer.

The film is bankrolled by Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames.