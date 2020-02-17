Actress Ramya Nambeesan turns director

It was recently that Ramya Nambeesan launched her YouTube ‘Ramya Nambeesan Encore’. Now, she is all set to release her first directorial venture with a short video titled ‘The Hide (UN) Learn’.

Ramya Nambeesan's short film is touted to be a message oriented video which speaks about the trials and tribulations faced by women in the society.

Director Badri Venkatesh has written dialogues for this short film, which will see Ramya as the lead alongside Sshritha Shivadas.

While the cinematography is handled by Neil D’Cunha, musical score is by Ramya Nambeesan’s brother Rahul Subramaniam.

The editing is by Rojin Thomas and is produced by Ramya Nambeesan Encore N Poetic Stories.