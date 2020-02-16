Navya Nair credits husband for supporting her comeback

Navya Nair has been the darling actress of every Malayalis right from her debut film. And even though she stayed away from the limelight, she is still the favourite of many.

Now, as she is gearing up for her comeback with VK Prakash directorial Oruthee, Navya credits her husband for being supportive during her second innings.

Talking about the same, in an interview with Vanitha, Navya said, “My husband is very proud to say that his wife is an actress. So when I am making my comeback after a while, he is all the more happy.”

Married to Mumbai-based businessman, Santhosh Menon, on 21 January 2010, the couple have a son Sai Krishna.

Further Navya added, “Though I wanted a baby girl, Santhosh always wished for a baby boy. And when he came to know that we were blessed with a baby boy, he was joyful. He thanked me for making his wish come true and that moment was surreal. He always like to buy things for me, while I like to surprise him.”

When asked about the delay in doing a project, she said, “Never felt that there was a delay as I didn't had to wait for movies to come to me. We had the baby even before completing one year of married life and so I needed my own time to set things for my family. Now, with Sai all grown up, I had beenlitening to a few projects before signing Oruthee. 2020 is the right time.”

Navya was last seen in the 2012 movie Scene Onnu Nammude Veedu.