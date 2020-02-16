Manju Warrier dons curly look, joins Padavettu team

Mollywood's lady superstar Manju Warrier is on a roll with a handful of promising projects in her kitty. Ever since her comeback there's no looking back and this year is all the more special with some biggies in the pipeline.

According to latest updates, Manju Warrier has joined Padavettu movie team, which marks the production debut of actor Sunny Wayne. Reportedly, she will be seen in an extended cameo which is crucial to the storyline.

A pic from the sets of the movie has landed on the Internet where Manju Warrier in seen in a new look with her short curly hairs. And it is believed that she will be seen in the curly looks for the film.

While Padavettu will see Nivin Pauly playing the central character, the film will also mark the Malaylam debut of Aruvi fame, Aditi Balan as the female lead.

Written and directed by Liju Krishna, Padavettu is slated for a Summer release.