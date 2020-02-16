{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Filmfare Awards 2020: Gully Boy wins big, Ranveer & Alia are best actors

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

filmfare-awards-winners-alia-ranveer
SHARE

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards was held in Assam this year on Saturday.

While Alia Bhatt took home the best actor (Female), Ranveer won the best actor (Male) for 'Gully Boy'.

The star studded event was hosted by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. Here's the full list of winners:

Best Film: Gully Boy

Best Director: Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy

Best Film (Critics): Article 15 by Anubhav Sinha, Sonchiriya by Abhishek Chaubey

Best Actor (Critics): Ayushmann Khurrana for Article 15

Best Actress (Critics): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee for Saand Ki Aankh

View this post on Instagram

Filmfare for the BEST ACTOR (critics). Sigh. When I wrapped up Article 15 I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don’t you think you’re being too pompous. Then I edited it and changed it into ‘one of the best’ But tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh. 💛 Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga. Aapki vision ko salaam. Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam. Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam ko salaam.

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Amruta Subhash for Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Best Music Album: Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Best Lyrics: Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi from Kalank

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo from War

Best Debut Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut Actor: Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Actress: Ananya Pandey for Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh

Best Original Story: Article 15

Best Screenplay: Gully Boy

Best Dialogue: Gully Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ramesh Sippy

Excellence In Cinema: Govinda

Advertisement
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES