Filmfare Awards 2020: Gully Boy wins big, Ranveer & Alia are best actors

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards was held in Assam this year on Saturday.
While Alia Bhatt took home the best actor (Female), Ranveer won the best actor (Male) for 'Gully Boy'.
The star studded event was hosted by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. Here's the full list of winners:
Best Film: Gully Boy
Best Director: Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy
Best Film (Critics): Article 15 by Anubhav Sinha, Sonchiriya by Abhishek Chaubey
Best Actor (Critics): Ayushmann Khurrana for Article 15
Best Actress (Critics): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee for Saand Ki Aankh
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Amruta Subhash for Gully Boy
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy
Best Music Album: Gully Boy and Kabir Singh
Best Lyrics: Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi from Kalank
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo from War
Best Debut Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Debut Actor: Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Debut Actress: Ananya Pandey for Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh
Best Original Story: Article 15
Best Screenplay: Gully Boy
Best Dialogue: Gully Boy
Lifetime Achievement Award: Ramesh Sippy
Excellence In Cinema: Govinda