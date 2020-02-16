Filmfare Awards 2020: Gully Boy wins big, Ranveer & Alia are best actors

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards was held in Assam this year on Saturday.

While Alia Bhatt took home the best actor (Female), Ranveer won the best actor (Male) for 'Gully Boy'.

The star studded event was hosted by Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal and Varun Dhawan. Here's the full list of winners:

Best Film: Gully Boy

Best Director: Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy

Best Film (Critics): Article 15 by Anubhav Sinha, Sonchiriya by Abhishek Chaubey

Best Actor (Critics): Ayushmann Khurrana for Article 15

Best Actress (Critics): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee for Saand Ki Aankh

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Amruta Subhash for Gully Boy

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Best Music Album: Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Best Lyrics: Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi from Kalank

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo from War

Best Debut Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Debut Actor: Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Actress: Ananya Pandey for Student Of The Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh

Best Original Story: Article 15

Best Screenplay: Gully Boy

Best Dialogue: Gully Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award: Ramesh Sippy

Excellence In Cinema: Govinda