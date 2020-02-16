{{head.currentUpdate}}

Actor Nithiin gets engaged to Shalini

Hyderabad: Actor Nithiin, who is best known for his roles in movies like Srinivasa Kalyanam and Chal Mohan Ranga, recently got engaged to his long time girlfriend Shalini.

The pre-wedding function was held in Hyderabad in the presence of close friends and family members.

Nithiin shared a few pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram account.

"Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk starts...Need your blessings," Nithiin captioned the pictures.

In the images, Nithiin can be seen donning a white dhoti. His fiancee Shalini chose an embellished lehenga for the occasion.

Shalini has pursued Master's in Business Management from a UK university. She has known Nithiin for over eight years.

Meanwhile, on workfront, Keerthy Suresh will soon be joining actor Nithin in his upcoming movie titled Rang De.

