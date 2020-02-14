Tovino Thomas promises a gripping thriller with Forensic trailer

The trailer of upcoming Malayalam movie Forensic, starring Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas has been released online.

The video gives the setting of the crime thriller that involves a serial killer. Tovino plays a forensic expert who tracks the killer examining the samples collected from the crime scene. And Mamta plays the cop, who is in charge of the investigation.

Tovino is heard speaking about a psychopath and the crime and soon we get to see Mamtha saying, 'we might be looking at a very different kind of crime'.

Forensic is written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The film also stars Reba Monica John and Saiju Kurup.

The technical crew of this entertainer includes Akhil George for cinematography, Jakes Bejoy for music, Shameer Muhammed for editing, Dileepnath for art direction, Sameera Saneesh for costume designing, Rajashekar for stunts and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing.