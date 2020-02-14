Kunchacko Boban gets cutest Valentine's Day gift from wife

It's Valentines day and it's time to gift your dear and near ones. For actor Kunchacko Boban, he just got the best gift in his life.

Sharing a pic with his son Izza on his social media pages, he captioned, “The cutest Valentine's Day Gift from my Wife....!! ..Happy VALENTINE’s Day wishes to all...Spread Love” (sic.)

Kunchacko Boban and Priya Ann Samuel tied the knot in 2005, after 14 years of marriage the couple welcomed a baby boy on April 17 this year.

The actor met Priya at Trivandrum, in 1998 while he was in a shoot and was staying at a hotel. A few pretty women came to the actor for an autograph and one among them was Priya. He fell in love with Priya at the very first sight.

The duo later connected and now are the most happily married couple in Mollywood.

On workfront, Kunchacko Boban was last seen in Anjaam Pathiraa which turned out to be a blockbuster. He is currently shooting with Martin Prakkat for his next.