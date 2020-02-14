Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: It's Nayanthara VS Samantha

Vignesh Shivan has finally announced his next directorial and it will once again see Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

The duo had worked together in his last film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.

Titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the movie will also have Samantha as other female lead.

A quirky announcement video was shared on social media and it seems to be a threeway love story with Nayanthara and Samantha clashing it out with each other for Vijay Sethupathi.

While Anirudh is in charge of music department, Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studios will bankroll the film in association with Vignesh Shivan's home banner, Rowdy Pictures.