Celebs take digital route to mark Valentine's Day

It's Valentine's Day and social media is flooded with mushy messages and posts. While some of us may just stay in at home and find love in a box of chocolates, others already have romantic date nights planned.

Even stars are no different. While have shared pics with their partners, some have dressed up in red and some have even shared their thoughts on the day.

Check out a few celeb post below:

> Bhavana

> Soubin Shahir

#happyvalentinesday #myloves ❤️

> Sanusha

> Prayaga Martin

> Samvrutha Sunil

Happy Valentine’s Day! ♥️

> Shamna Kasim

Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️😍❤️

> Anupama Parameswaran

Kissed 💋☀️

> Indrajith Sukumaran

> Meeran nandan

> Rimi Tomy

> Ahaan Krishnan

